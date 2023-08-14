Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Dycus and Chief Arcuri address Team Fairchild on the Spokane area wildfires

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Lillian Patterson 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Chesley Dycus, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, and Chief William Arcuri, 92nd ARW command chief, address Team Fairchild on the recent wildfires in Spokane County, Washington, Aug. 23, 2023. On Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, a wildfire called ‘the Gray Fire’ burned over 10,000 acres of land in the Medical Lake area of Spokane County, Washington, resulting in evacuations in the most-affected areas. In response to the wildfire, Fairchild AFB personnel partnered with local first responders to assist with the situation and established an Emergency Family Assistance Center on base to provide food, supplies and Military Family Life Counselors to displaced families.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 14:10
    Category: Briefings
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 

    This work, Col. Dycus and Chief Arcuri address Team Fairchild on the Spokane area wildfires, by A1C Lillian Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    EFAC
    Team Fairchild

