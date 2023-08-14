Col. Dycus and Chief Arcuri address Team Fairchild on the Spokane area wildfires

Col. Chesley Dycus, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, and Chief William Arcuri, 92nd ARW command chief, address Team Fairchild on the recent wildfires in Spokane County, Washington, Aug. 23, 2023. On Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, a wildfire called ‘the Gray Fire’ burned over 10,000 acres of land in the Medical Lake area of Spokane County, Washington, resulting in evacuations in the most-affected areas. In response to the wildfire, Fairchild AFB personnel partnered with local first responders to assist with the situation and established an Emergency Family Assistance Center on base to provide food, supplies and Military Family Life Counselors to displaced families.
|08.23.2023
|08.23.2023 14:10
|Briefings
|894751
|230823-F-OT222-1001
|DOD_109844591
|00:00:39
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|0
|0
