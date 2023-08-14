Col. Dycus and Chief Arcuri address Team Fairchild on the Spokane area wildfires

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. Chesley Dycus, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, and Chief William Arcuri, 92nd ARW command chief, address Team Fairchild on the recent wildfires in Spokane County, Washington, Aug. 23, 2023. On Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, a wildfire called ‘the Gray Fire’ burned over 10,000 acres of land in the Medical Lake area of Spokane County, Washington, resulting in evacuations in the most-affected areas. In response to the wildfire, Fairchild AFB personnel partnered with local first responders to assist with the situation and established an Emergency Family Assistance Center on base to provide food, supplies and Military Family Life Counselors to displaced families.