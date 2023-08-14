NATO leaders from the U.S., Norway and the U.K. observe a simulated demonstration of the capabilities of a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) during the FIRES Summit II in Setermoen, Norway, Aug. 21, 2023. The event, hosted by the Norwegian Armed Forces, strengthens interoperability with our Norwegian allies and allows the U.S. to demonstrate its technology and capabilities in the Arctic region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jacob Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2023 14:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|894745
|VIRIN:
|230821-M-BL112-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109844555
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|SETERMOEON, NO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
