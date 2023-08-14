Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PEO IEW&S workforce interviews

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Video by Shawn Nesaw 

    Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors

    Doreen Hopkins shares what she enjoys about working at PEO IEW&S.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 12:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 894732
    VIRIN: 230818-A-BA022-1002
    PIN: 2
    Filename: DOD_109844308
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Aberdeen Proving Ground

    TAGS

    HR
    workforce
    Army
    Human Resources
    analyst
    PEO IEWS

