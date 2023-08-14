Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintenance Spotlight - Sgt. Erica Marroquin

    CAMP DODGE, IA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Erica Marroquin, a small arms/artillery repairer with the Kennesaw-based 277th Maintenance Company, 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, discusses the importance of her job and the impact it the Georgia Army National Guard has had on her career. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 12:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 894731
    VIRIN: 230811-A-KE355-5912
    Filename: DOD_109844289
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: CAMP DODGE, IA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Maintenance Spotlight - Sgt. Erica Marroquin, by SFC James Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    Ordnance
    Maintenance
    Army National Guard
    78th Troop Command

