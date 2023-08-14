Maintenance Spotlight - Sgt. Erica Marroquin

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. Erica Marroquin, a small arms/artillery repairer with the Kennesaw-based 277th Maintenance Company, 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, discusses the importance of her job and the impact it the Georgia Army National Guard has had on her career. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)