Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PEO IEWS Workforce Interviews

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Video by Shawn Nesaw 

    Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors

    Bharat Patel shares what he enjoys about working at PEO IEW&S.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 11:42
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 894727
    VIRIN: 230818-A-BA022-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109844256
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PEO IEWS Workforce Interviews, by Shawn Nesaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Aberdeen Proving Ground

    TAGS

    Human Resources
    PEO IEWS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT