Maintenance Spotlight - Staff Sgt. Tiahrri Pittman

Staff Sgt. Tiahrri Pittman, a wheeled vehicle mechanic with the Kennesaw-based 277th Maintenance Company, 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, discusses the importance of their training with the Iowa Army National Guard's Sustainment Training Center at Camp Dodge, Iowa. Soldiers of the 277th are learning new skills and keeping the Georgia Army National Guard on the move. They are living the motto of "Fixing the Fight!". (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)