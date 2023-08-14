Maj. Stephen Guckemus, Maj. Chelsey Fortner and Maj. Ed Olson, officers assigned to the III Armored Corps, describe their experiences being at Fort Cavazos post ILE on Aug. 2, 2023. As of Aug. 23, 2023 there are 514 key development and broadening positions available in the III Armored Corps for O-4 positions. Fort Cavazos alone has over 290 positions available.
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2023 11:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|894719
|VIRIN:
|230802-A-NL820-3284
|Filename:
|DOD_109844125
|Length:
|00:04:29
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, III Armored Corps ILE Recruitment Video, by SGT Elijah Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
