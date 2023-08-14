III Armored Corps ILE Recruitment Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Stephen Guckemus, Maj. Chelsey Fortner and Maj. Ed Olson, officers assigned to the III Armored Corps, describe their experiences being at Fort Cavazos post ILE on Aug. 2, 2023. As of Aug. 23, 2023 there are 514 key development and broadening positions available in the III Armored Corps for O-4 positions. Fort Cavazos alone has over 290 positions available.