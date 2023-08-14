Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III Armored Corps ILE Recruitment Video

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Video by Sgt. Elijah Ingram 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Maj. Stephen Guckemus, Maj. Chelsey Fortner and Maj. Ed Olson, officers assigned to the III Armored Corps, describe their experiences being at Fort Cavazos post ILE on Aug. 2, 2023. As of Aug. 23, 2023 there are 514 key development and broadening positions available in the III Armored Corps for O-4 positions. Fort Cavazos alone has over 290 positions available.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 11:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894719
    VIRIN: 230802-A-NL820-3284
    Filename: DOD_109844125
    Length: 00:04:29
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III Armored Corps ILE Recruitment Video, by SGT Elijah Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Recruitment
    III Armored Corps
    Fort Cavazos
    Key Development Positions
    Broadening Positions

