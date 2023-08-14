DAG-Army and DAG-Air introduce DEOCS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/894718" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Defense Organizational Climate Survey is an anonymous survey used by the Department of Defense to collect feedback from service members and civil service employees about the climate of the Pennsylvania National Guard. U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Laura McHugh, Deputy Adjutant General- Army and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Mike Regan, Deputy Adjutant General- Air, introduce the program and the Force Wide Climate Assessment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)