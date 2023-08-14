Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DAG-Army and DAG-Air introduce DEOCS

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Video by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    The Defense Organizational Climate Survey is an anonymous survey used by the Department of Defense to collect feedback from service members and civil service employees about the climate of the Pennsylvania National Guard. U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Laura McHugh, Deputy Adjutant General- Army and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Mike Regan, Deputy Adjutant General- Air, introduce the program and the Force Wide Climate Assessment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 12:31
    Length: 00:03:56
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Climate
    People
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    DEOCS

