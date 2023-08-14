DAG-Army and DAG-Air introduce DEOCS

The Defense Organizational Climate Survey is an anonymous survey used by the Department of Defense to collect feedback from service members and civil service employees about the climate of the Pennsylvania National Guard. U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Laura McHugh, Deputy Adjutant General- Army and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Mike Regan, Deputy Adjutant General- Air, introduce the program and the Force Wide Climate Assessment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)
08.23.2023
08.23.2023
FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
