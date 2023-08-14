Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The M16A4 Service Rifle

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Colin Harper 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    The M16A4 service rifle is used by every single recruit on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C.. Recruits are required to learn and understand the different parts of the rifle throughout recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Colin Harper)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 10:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894716
    VIRIN: 230808-M-KM314-1001
    Filename: DOD_109844087
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The M16A4 Service Rifle, by LCpl Colin Harper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

