video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/894716" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The M16A4 service rifle is used by every single recruit on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C.. Recruits are required to learn and understand the different parts of the rifle throughout recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Colin Harper)