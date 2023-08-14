The M16A4 service rifle is used by every single recruit on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C.. Recruits are required to learn and understand the different parts of the rifle throughout recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Colin Harper)
