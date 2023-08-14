Med Hawks establish walking blood bank

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



8th Medical group Airmen honed walking blood bank procedures during Beverly Pack 23-2 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 21, 2023. A walking blood bank is a force multiplier for our Med Hawks and ensures service members remain “fit to fight” by making use of the resources already available at Kunsan AB. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Javon Banks)