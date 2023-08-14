Med Hawks establish walking blood bank

8th Medical group Airmen honed walking blood bank procedures during Beverly Pack 23-2 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 21, 2023. A walking blood bank is a force multiplier for our Med Hawks and ensures service members remain “fit to fight” by making use of the resources already available at Kunsan AB. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Javon Banks)
