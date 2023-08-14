Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Med Hawks establish walking blood bank

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.21.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    8th Medical group Airmen honed walking blood bank procedures during Beverly Pack 23-2 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 21, 2023. A walking blood bank is a force multiplier for our Med Hawks and ensures service members remain “fit to fight” by making use of the resources already available at Kunsan AB. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Javon Banks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 10:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 894715
    VIRIN: 230821-F-YG789-1001
    Filename: DOD_109844055
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Med Hawks establish walking blood bank, by SSgt Jovan Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Walking Blood Bank
    8th MDG
    Med Hawks
    8th HCOS
    8th OMRS
    Beverly Pack 23-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT