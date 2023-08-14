Airmen of the 8th Fighter Wing don individual protective equipment in accordance with Mission Oriented Protective Posture levels during Beverly Pack 23-2 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 23, 2023. Routine training events are vital to maintaining a properly postured force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Karla Parra)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2023 10:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|894714
|VIRIN:
|230823-F-DU706-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109844053
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Wolf Pack MOPPs Beverly 23-2 up, by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT