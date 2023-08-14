Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wolf Pack MOPPs Beverly 23-2 up

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.23.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen of the 8th Fighter Wing don individual protective equipment in accordance with Mission Oriented Protective Posture levels during Beverly Pack 23-2 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 23, 2023. Routine training events are vital to maintaining a properly postured force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 10:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 894714
    VIRIN: 230823-F-DU706-1001
    Filename: DOD_109844053
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wolf Pack MOPPs Beverly 23-2 up, by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MOPP
    Mission Oriented Protective Posture
    8th LRS
    8th CS
    8th MDG
    Beverly Pack 23-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT