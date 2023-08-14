An A-10C Thunderbolt II was scheduled to be decommissioned after an in-flight bird strike damaged its horizontal stabilizer. Thanks to the quick thinking of Moody’s Airmen, and with the approval of Hill AFB engineers, a tail swap was authorized to save the plane.
Watch the combined effort of 23rd MXS Aircraft Repair and Reclamation sections and the 74th and 75th Phase Inspection team members perform the repair, which has only been done at Moody once before in 2008.
Special shout out to TSgt Joseph Yant, TSgt. Justin Horne and SSgt. Casey Lassiter for developing a maintenance plan to execute this rare and complex task to help the 23rd Wing mission as it continues to Attack, Rescue, and Prevail! #Ridethewind
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2023 10:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894713
|VIRIN:
|230816-F-JS667-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109844051
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|MOODY AFB, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, A-10C Thunderbolt II Tail Swap, by A1C Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT