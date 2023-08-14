Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10C Thunderbolt II Tail Swap

    MOODY AFB, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    An A-10C Thunderbolt II was scheduled to be decommissioned after an in-flight bird strike damaged its horizontal stabilizer. Thanks to the quick thinking of Moody’s Airmen, and with the approval of Hill AFB engineers, a tail swap was authorized to save the plane.

    Watch the combined effort of 23rd MXS Aircraft Repair and Reclamation sections and the 74th and 75th Phase Inspection team members perform the repair, which has only been done at Moody once before in 2008.

    Special shout out to TSgt Joseph Yant, TSgt. Justin Horne and SSgt. Casey Lassiter for developing a maintenance plan to execute this rare and complex task to help the 23rd Wing mission as it continues to Attack, Rescue, and Prevail! #Ridethewind

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 10:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894713
    VIRIN: 230816-F-JS667-1001
    Filename: DOD_109844051
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: MOODY AFB, GA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10C Thunderbolt II Tail Swap, by A1C Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

