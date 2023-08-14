Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Savannah Harbor cannon go to Texas A&M for conservation

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Video by Cheri Dragos-Pritchard 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, recovered 19 Revolutionary War era cannon, some cannon fragments, and other artifacts through the deepening of the Savannah Harbor as part of the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project. Most of the artifacts are now at Texas A&M’s Conservation Research Laboratory where they will undergo conservation treatments to prepare them for their final exhibit at the Savannah History Museum. The restoration process at Texas A&M could take up to 3-5 years, depending on the extent of treatments each cannon and other artifacts require. Currently, there are a few cannon and artifacts on display at the Savannah History Museum in the same condition they were when pulled from the river. Video created by: Michael L. Jordan, Author/Historian/Filmmaker, contracted by the USACE for SHEP documentation.

