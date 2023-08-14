U.S. Army soldiers from the 368th Military Police Company enhance their skills related to United Nations (UN) peacekeeping operations at multiple field training events during Keris Aman 23 at the Malaysian Peacekeeping Centre on August 20-21, 2023. Keris Aman 23 enables instructors from multiple countries to integrate and provide cross education, further strengthening interoperability between Allies and partners. (Video by A1C Caroline Strickland and Petty Officer Victoria Schiebel)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2023 09:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|894698
|VIRIN:
|230821-F-PA224-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109843912
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MY
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Keris Aman 23 | Enhancing Peacekeeping, by PO3 Victoria Schiebel and A1C Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
