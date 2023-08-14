Tyndall AFB; AICUZS 2023

The Air Installations Compatible Use Zones Study is twofold program that promotes public health and safety through the local adoption of compatible land use controls as well as protecting the operational capability of the air installation. With the arrival of Tyndalls first F-35A Lightning II’s, the updated 2023 AICUZ study can help inform the local community on expected impacts for the new combat-oriented mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2023 09:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|894697
|VIRIN:
|230822-F-BE826-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109843896
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
