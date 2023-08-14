Tyndall AFB; AICUZS 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/894697" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Air Installations Compatible Use Zones Study is twofold program that promotes public health and safety through the local adoption of compatible land use controls as well as protecting the operational capability of the air installation. With the arrival of Tyndalls first F-35A Lightning II’s, the updated 2023 AICUZ study can help inform the local community on expected impacts for the new combat-oriented mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)