    Tyndall AFB; AICUZS 2023

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Air Installations Compatible Use Zones Study is twofold program that promotes public health and safety through the local adoption of compatible land use controls as well as protecting the operational capability of the air installation. With the arrival of Tyndalls first F-35A Lightning II’s, the updated 2023 AICUZ study can help inform the local community on expected impacts for the new combat-oriented mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 09:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 894697
    VIRIN: 230822-F-BE826-1001
    Filename: DOD_109843896
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    ACC
    Aircraft
    Tyndall
    F-35A Lightning II
    AICUZS
    Noise Awareness

