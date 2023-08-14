History in Motion: Napoleon 1805 | The Austerlitz Campaign

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/894695" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

These animated maps show the Battle of Ulm to the Battle of Austerlitz and cover the movements of major units during this campaign, which is often considered the pinnacle of Napoleonic warfare.



“History in Motion: Napoleon 1805” covers unit movements from the Battle of Ulm to the Battle of Austerlitz, a campaign often considered the pinnacle of Napoleonic warfare. It opens with the strategic picture of Europe in 1805, illustrating how the opposing armies were arrayed on the French and Allied/Coalition sides. The film traces the Allies’ ill-fated thrust to Ulm and Napoleon’s lightning march south to surround it, a move that forced the surrender of much of the Austrian army in mid-October. It then follows the two forces as they seek a decisive battle on advantageous terms, a goal Napoleon eventually achieved at Austerlitz in early December. The film ends with a detailed depiction of this great battle, a clear example of the Napoleonic method.



“History in Motion: Napoleon 1805” is designed for Fort Leavenworth’s Command and General Staff Officers Course H100. The film was created as an educational supplement to assist students in learning about Napoleonic Warfare, not as a stand-alone film.