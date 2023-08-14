Savannah Harbor Cannon

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, recovered 19 Revolutionary War era cannon, some cannon fragments, and other artifacts through the deepening of the Savannah Harbor as part of the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project. Most of the artifacts are now at Texas A&M’s Conservation Research Laboratory where they will undergo conservation treatments to prepare them for their final exhibit at the Savannah History Museum. The restoration process at Texas A&M could take up to 3-5 years, depending on the extent of treatments each cannon and other artifacts require. Currently, there are a few cannon and artifacts on display at the Savannah History Museum in the same condition they were when pulled from the river. Video created by: Michael L Jordon, Author/Historian/Filmmaker contracted by USACE for SHEP documentation.