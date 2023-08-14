Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WSLP-110 Drainage Canal Update

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Video by Melanie Oubre 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    Drainage canal excavation is in progress at WSLP contract 110.

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 08:35
    USACE
    Army Corps of Engineers
    New Orleans District
    WSLP

