    The 2023 Improvised Explosive Device Rodeo Day three

    RP, GERMANY

    08.23.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    The 2023 Improvised Explosive Device Rodeo Event wrapped up last week!
    Teams from Poland, Czech Republic, Estonia, Belgium, Latvia, and a USAF Reserve Unit from Hill Air Force Base participated in a variety of scenarios to help strengthen our interoperability between military explosive ordnance disposal units across Europe.

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 07:22
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 894690
    VIRIN: 230823-F-DX250-8374
    Filename: DOD_109843740
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: RP, DE

    This work, The 2023 Improvised Explosive Device Rodeo Day three, by A1C Jordan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    EOD
    IED
    AFN Spangdahlem
    Airman First Class Jordan Gonzalez

