The 2023 Improvised Explosive Device Rodeo Day two

The 2023 Improvised Explosive Device Rodeo featured teams from various countries, including the reserve team out of Hill Air Force Base showcased their training and worked as a team to deter the threat during unique scenarios throughout the week.
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2023 07:22
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|894689
|VIRIN:
|230823-F-DX250-8105
|Filename:
|DOD_109843738
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
