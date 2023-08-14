U.S. Army Sgt. Andrea Jefferson, a unit supply specialist assigned to 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, guides us through a day in her life on Forward Operating Site Karliki, Poland, Aug 22, 2023. The 3rd DSB has deployed from Fort Stewart, Georgia, to many areas in Europe in support of Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce.
|08.23.2023
|08.23.2023 05:00
|Package
|894686
|082223-A-FW799-1001
|DOD_109843661
|00:00:56
|PL
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|1
|1
This work, Soldier guides us through Forward Operating Site Karliki, Poland, by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS
