Soldier guides us through Forward Operating Site Karliki, Poland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/894686" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sgt. Andrea Jefferson, a unit supply specialist assigned to 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, guides us through a day in her life on Forward Operating Site Karliki, Poland, Aug 22, 2023. The 3rd DSB has deployed from Fort Stewart, Georgia, to many areas in Europe in support of Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce.