Soldier guides us through Forward Operating Site Sweitoszow, Poland

U.S. Army Sgt. Naomi Sughrue, a petroleum supply specialist with 325th Transportation Company, guides us through a day in her life on Forward Operating Site Sweitoszow, Poland, Aug. 22, 2023. The U.S. Army Reserve company is among a multi-compositional array of units within 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe.