    Soldier guides us through Forward Operating Site Sweitoszow, Poland

    POLAND

    08.23.2023

    Video by Spc. Elsi Delgado 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Naomi Sughrue, a petroleum supply specialist with 325th Transportation Company, guides us through a day in her life on Forward Operating Site Sweitoszow, Poland, Aug. 22, 2023. The U.S. Army Reserve company is among a multi-compositional array of units within 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 05:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 894683
    VIRIN: 230823-A-FW799-9741
    Filename: DOD_109843637
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: PL
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier guides us through Forward Operating Site Sweitoszow, Poland, by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    reserves
    3rd ID
    Deployment
    Dogface Soldier
    3DSB
    Stonger together

