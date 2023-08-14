The 2023 Improvised Explosive Device Rodeo Day one

The 2023 Improvised Explosive Device Rodeo Event is happening this week!
Poland, Czech Republic, Estonia, Belgium, Latvia, and a U.S. Air Force Reserve Unit from Hill Air Force Base conducted various scenarios to help establish our relationship between military explosive ordnance disposal units across Europe.
