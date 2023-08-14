Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 2023 Improvised Explosive Device Rodeo Day one

    RP, GERMANY

    08.23.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    The 2023 Improvised Explosive Device Rodeo Event is happening this week!
    Poland, Czech Republic, Estonia, Belgium, Latvia, and a U.S. Air Force Reserve Unit from Hill Air Force Base conducted various scenarios to help establish our relationship between military explosive ordnance disposal units across Europe.

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 07:22
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 894680
    VIRIN: 230823-F-DX250-7828
    Filename: DOD_109843629
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: RP, DE

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    NATO
    Countries
    EOD
    IED
    AFN Spangdahlem
    Airman First Class Jordan Gonzalez

