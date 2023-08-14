Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Samurai 23-3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CENTRAL TRAINING AREA, JAPAN

    07.28.2023

    Video by Cpl. Israel Sheber 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battalion, 3d Marine Division conduct Exercise Samurai 23-3 on Okinawa, Japan, July 24-28, 2023. The exercise allowed the Marines to maintain tactical proficiency and lethality. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Israel Sheber)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 02:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894673
    VIRIN: 230724-M-JI473-1003
    PIN: 1003
    Filename: DOD_109843428
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: CENTRAL TRAINING AREA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Samurai 23-3, by Cpl Israel Sheber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    samurai
    headquarters battalion
    HQBN
    lethal
    samurai 23-3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT