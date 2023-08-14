C-5M Super Galaxy and KC-10 Extender routine air refueling mission

A b-roll of a KC-10 Extender and a C-5M Super Galaxy, both assigned to Travis AFB, performing a routine aerial refueling training mission over California, Aug. 15, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Chustine Minoda)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2023 18:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894663
|VIRIN:
|230815-F-FM924-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109843213
|Length:
|00:04:51
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
