    USS Iwo Jima Transits to Naval Station Norfolk

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class James Veal 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), transits back to Naval Station Norfolk after her 20-month maintenance period at General Dynamics, NASSCO Shipyard, August 10, 2023. This is the first time Iwo Jima has been at Naval Station Norfolk since her homeport shift in 2021.

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 20:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894659
    VIRIN: 230810-N-JQ675-1042
    Filename: DOD_109843086
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    Iwo Jima
    station
    virginia
    underway
    naval
    ship
    Navy
    amphibious
    norfolk
    assault

