USS Iwo Jima Transits to Naval Station Norfolk

The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), transits back to Naval Station Norfolk after her 20-month maintenance period at General Dynamics, NASSCO Shipyard, August 18, 2023. This is the first time Iwo Jima has been at Naval Station Norfolk since her homeport shift in 2021.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2023 20:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894653
|VIRIN:
|230810-N-UT295-1013
|Filename:
|DOD_109843069
|Length:
|00:00:03
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
