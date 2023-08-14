USS Iwo Jima Transits to Naval Station Norfolk

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), transits back to Naval Station Norfolk after her 20-month maintenance period at General Dynamics, NASSCO Shipyard, August 18, 2023. This is the first time Iwo Jima has been at Naval Station Norfolk since her homeport shift in 2021.