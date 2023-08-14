Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Strike

    TRAVERSE CITY, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Video by Pfc. Nicholas Bryan 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marines and Marine Reservists take part in Exercise Northern Strike 2023 in Camp Grayling, Michigan, August 9, 10, and 11, 2023. Northern Strike is designed to challenge participants in an All-Domain training environment with multiple forms of convergence that advance interoperability across multicomponent, multinational, and interagency partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Nicholas Bryan)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 17:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 894651
    VIRIN: 230804-M-UJ413-1002
    Filename: DOD_109843064
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: TRAVERSE CITY, MI, US 

    Michigan
    MARFORRES
    Reservist
    National Guard
    Northern Strike

