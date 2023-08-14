video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/894651" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines and Marine Reservists take part in Exercise Northern Strike 2023 in Camp Grayling, Michigan, August 9, 10, and 11, 2023. Northern Strike is designed to challenge participants in an All-Domain training environment with multiple forms of convergence that advance interoperability across multicomponent, multinational, and interagency partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Nicholas Bryan)