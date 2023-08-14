U.S. Marines and Marine Reservists take part in Exercise Northern Strike 2023 in Camp Grayling, Michigan, August 9, 10, and 11, 2023. Northern Strike is designed to challenge participants in an All-Domain training environment with multiple forms of convergence that advance interoperability across multicomponent, multinational, and interagency partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Nicholas Bryan)
|08.22.2023
|08.22.2023 17:07
|Package
|894651
|230804-M-UJ413-1002
|DOD_109843064
|00:01:05
|TRAVERSE CITY, MI, US
