    Coast Guard rescues woman near Hernando Beach

    HERNANDO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrew rescued a woman after she suffered a back injury while aboard a 34-foot boat 73 miles west of Hernando Beach, Aug. 22, 2023. Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders were notified that a 42-year-old woman aboard the boat suffered a back injury after the boat took a wave and she fell to the deck. (U.S. Coast Guard video.)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 16:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894649
    VIRIN: 230822-G-ZZ999-1001
    Filename: DOD_109843048
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: HERNANDO BEACH, FL, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    SAR
    USCG
    hoist

