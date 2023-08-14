Coast Guard rescues woman near Hernando Beach

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrew rescued a woman after she suffered a back injury while aboard a 34-foot boat 73 miles west of Hernando Beach, Aug. 22, 2023. Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders were notified that a 42-year-old woman aboard the boat suffered a back injury after the boat took a wave and she fell to the deck. (U.S. Coast Guard video.)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2023 16:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894649
|VIRIN:
|230822-G-ZZ999-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109843048
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|HERNANDO BEACH, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
