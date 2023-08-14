Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dredge Potter on the Mississippi River

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHESTER, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District - MVS

    Dredge Potter has two pipeline systems available depending on the requirements of the job. Here, it uses 2,400 foot of flexible, self-floating pipeline, as it works to maintain the 9-foot navigation channel on the Middle Mississippi River near Chester, Illinois, Aug. 18, 2023. This pipeline provides for fixed point placement that allows the dredged material to be used for ephemeral island creation, or other beneficial use. The other pipeline system is 832 feet of steel pipeline supported on pontoons, which allows for the dredged material to be sidecast outside of the navigation channel.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 16:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894647
    VIRIN: 230818-A-A1415-1100
    Filename: DOD_109843001
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: CHESTER, IL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dredge Potter on the Mississippi River, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Navigation

    TAGS

    navigation
    Mississippi River
    beneficial use
    Dredge Potter
    river commerce
    hydraulic dredge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT