Dredge Potter on the Mississippi River

Dredge Potter has two pipeline systems available depending on the requirements of the job. Here, it uses 2,400 foot of flexible, self-floating pipeline, as it works to maintain the 9-foot navigation channel on the Middle Mississippi River near Chester, Illinois, Aug. 18, 2023. This pipeline provides for fixed point placement that allows the dredged material to be used for ephemeral island creation, or other beneficial use. The other pipeline system is 832 feet of steel pipeline supported on pontoons, which allows for the dredged material to be sidecast outside of the navigation channel.