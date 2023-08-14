Camp Lejeune Military Working Dog Handlers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Cpl. Andres Lopez and Cpl. Alex Lopez, a married couple and military working dog (MWD) handlers with the Provost Marshal’s Office, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, train with their K-9's to ensure they are ready to execute tasks in detecting explosives and narcotics, tracking of personnel and suspects, patrol of restricted areas and protection of military installations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jorge Borjas)