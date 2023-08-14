Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Lejeune Military Working Dog Handlers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jorge Borjas 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Cpl. Andres Lopez and Cpl. Alex Lopez, a married couple and military working dog (MWD) handlers with the Provost Marshal’s Office, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, train with their K-9's to ensure they are ready to execute tasks in detecting explosives and narcotics, tracking of personnel and suspects, patrol of restricted areas and protection of military installations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jorge Borjas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 16:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894636
    VIRIN: 230728-M-MB805-1001
    Filename: DOD_109842802
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Lejeune Military Working Dog Handlers, by LCpl Jorge Borjas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PMO
    Military Working Dog
    K-9
    MCB Camp Lejeune
    Make Ready

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT