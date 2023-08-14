Cpl. Andres Lopez and Cpl. Alex Lopez, a married couple and military working dog (MWD) handlers with the Provost Marshal’s Office, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, train with their K-9's to ensure they are ready to execute tasks in detecting explosives and narcotics, tracking of personnel and suspects, patrol of restricted areas and protection of military installations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jorge Borjas)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2023 16:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894636
|VIRIN:
|230728-M-MB805-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109842802
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Camp Lejeune Military Working Dog Handlers, by LCpl Jorge Borjas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT