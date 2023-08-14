Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th SFS Military Working Dog Unit Conducts Scout Training

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Military working dog handlers assigned to the 6th Security Forces Squadron conduct scout training for a MWD at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 21, 2023. Scent scouting is used to train MWDs on how to use their nose to locate people. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 15:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894633
    VIRIN: 230821-F-TE518-1047
    Filename: DOD_109842748
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th SFS Military Working Dog Unit Conducts Scout Training, by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    department of defense
    law enforcement
    air force
    security forces
    military working dog

