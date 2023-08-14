6th SFS Military Working Dog Unit Conducts Scout Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/894633" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Military working dog handlers assigned to the 6th Security Forces Squadron conduct scout training for a MWD at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 21, 2023. Scent scouting is used to train MWDs on how to use their nose to locate people. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)