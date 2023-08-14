Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Fairchild’s Medical Airmen Ambulance crew, stay mission ready

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Morganne Page, 92nd Medical Group ambulance services crew, describes the ambulance services career at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, August 9, 2023. Airmen with the 92nd MDG stay mission ready by crewing Fairchild AFB's ambulance alongside firefighters from the 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron's Fire and Emergency Services flight. Our ambulance crews sustain the quality of life, quality of service and safety of the base, ensuring that our Airmen can continue executing our mission of sustaining rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 13:22
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 894602
    VIRIN: 230809-F-CJ658-4282
    Filename: DOD_109842471
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Fairchild’s Medical Airmen Ambulance crew, stay mission ready, by A1C Stassney Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #92nd MDG #Ambulance crew #Medics #Fairchild #Stayready #Mission

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT