Team Fairchild’s Medical Airmen Ambulance crew, stay mission ready

Senior Airman Morganne Page, 92nd Medical Group ambulance services crew, describes the ambulance services career at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, August 9, 2023. Airmen with the 92nd MDG stay mission ready by crewing Fairchild AFB's ambulance alongside firefighters from the 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron's Fire and Emergency Services flight. Our ambulance crews sustain the quality of life, quality of service and safety of the base, ensuring that our Airmen can continue executing our mission of sustaining rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)