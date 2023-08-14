How to Have Difficult Conversations & Rank (CAPTIONS)

Dr. Eric Morganstein gives us some of his tips on how to have difficult conversations with someone who we outrank.
This video is part of a series addressing mental health concerns in the military. Learn more at www.health.mil/mentalhealth
This video has captions embedded for social media.
