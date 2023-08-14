Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Who can I talk to? - Some Tips for Mental Healthcare

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MD, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Defense Health Agency

    Dr. Eric Morganstein gives some ideas on who you can talk to if you are having a difficult time.

    Some people you might want to talk to are a peer, a trusted supervisor, someone who has gone through what you've been through, someone who you trust to keep your confidentiality, a faith leader, a mentor, your primary care provider, or a mental health provider.

    This video is part of a series addressing mental health concerns in the military. Learn more at www.health.mil/mentalhealth

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 12:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894593
    VIRIN: 230823-O-XH734-2753
    Filename: DOD_109842422
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: MD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Who can I talk to? - Some Tips for Mental Healthcare, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mental health
    behavioral health
    usuhs
    dha
    mhssocial

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT