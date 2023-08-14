Currently at WSLP contract 110, construction has started to build up the embankment of the levee along the center line.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2023 11:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|894592
|VIRIN:
|230816-A-EV636-8206
|Filename:
|DOD_109842223
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Hometown:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, WSLP contract 110 construction update, by Melanie Oubre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
