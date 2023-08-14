Meet Our People - Come Work With Us

Working for the Transatlantic Middle East District (TAM) allows you many opportunities to work on diverse projects throughout the region, while working alongside a premiere workforce. Come meet a few of our staff from the field. This video highlights clips from Egypt, Jordan, and Kuwait. If you are interested in working for TAM, look for employment on www.usajobs.gov.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2023 12:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|894588
|VIRIN:
|230822-A-Q1813-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109842160
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|WINCHESTER, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
