    Meet Our People - Come Work With Us

    WINCHESTER, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Video by Shannon Moeck 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Middle East District

    Working for the Transatlantic Middle East District (TAM) allows you many opportunities to work on diverse projects throughout the region, while working alongside a premiere workforce. Come meet a few of our staff from the field. This video highlights clips from Egypt, Jordan, and Kuwait. If you are interested in working for TAM, look for employment on www.usajobs.gov.

    TAGS

    Middle East
    TAD
    TAM
    Work With Us

