ROTC Cadets from Texas A&M University visited Goodfellow Air Force Base in August of 2023 and received and in-depth immersion in the base mission.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2023 11:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894586
|VIRIN:
|230818-F-EP494-6740
|Filename:
|DOD_109842126
|Length:
|00:03:25
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Texas A&M Cadets Visit Goodfellow Air Force Base, by A1C Zachary Heimbuch and Russ Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT