    711th Human Performance Wing Assumption of Command_Brig. Gen. (Dr.) Robert K. Bogart

    UNITED STATES

    08.21.2023

    Video by Ryan Law 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Brig. Gen. (Dr.) Robert K Bogart, incoming commander of the 711th Human Performance Wing, accepts command during an assumption of command ceremony, August 21, 2023 at the National Museum of the United States Air Force. The assumption of command is a significant historical ceremony where the responsibility of command is given to the incoming officer. (U.S. Air Force video by Air Force Research Laboratory Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 10:45
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 894580
    VIRIN: 230821-F-F3963-1001
    Filename: DOD_109842029
    Length: 00:24:38
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 711th Human Performance Wing Assumption of Command_Brig. Gen. (Dr.) Robert K. Bogart, by Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Command
    AFRL
    Stream
    711th

