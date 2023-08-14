711th Human Performance Wing Assumption of Command_Brig. Gen. (Dr.) Robert K. Bogart

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Brig. Gen. (Dr.) Robert K Bogart, incoming commander of the 711th Human Performance Wing, accepts command during an assumption of command ceremony, August 21, 2023 at the National Museum of the United States Air Force. The assumption of command is a significant historical ceremony where the responsibility of command is given to the incoming officer. (U.S. Air Force video by Air Force Research Laboratory Public Affairs)