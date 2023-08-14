Little Hands, Big Hearts

Children across Goodfellow Air Force Base came together for a lemonade stand to raise money for the Maui food Bank at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, August 17, 2023. The lemonade stand raised approximately 400 dollars. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2023 11:14
|Category:
|Interviews
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
Goodfellow Air Force Base
