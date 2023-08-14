Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Little Hands, Big Hearts

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Children across Goodfellow Air Force Base came together for a lemonade stand to raise money for the Maui food Bank at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, August 17, 2023. The lemonade stand raised approximately 400 dollars. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 11:14
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 894579
    VIRIN: 230818-F-SA938-6847
    Filename: DOD_109842021
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Little Hands, Big Hearts, by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

