Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guadalcanal B-Roll: Guadalcanal American Memorial, Bloody Ridge, Red Beach

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HONIARA, GUADALCANAL IS, SOLOMON ISLANDS

    08.08.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Courtney White 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    Video footage of the Guadalcanal American Memorial, Bloody Ridge and Red Beach in Honiara, Guadalcanal, Solomon Islands, August 2023. The Battle of Guadalcanal, also known as Operation Watchtower, was a seven-month campaign that marked the first Allied land offensive in the Pacific theater in World War II. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Courtney G. White)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 09:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894577
    VIRIN: 230821-M-HG547-5001
    PIN: 5001
    Filename: DOD_109841949
    Length: 00:05:00
    Location: HONIARA, GUADALCANAL IS, SB 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guadalcanal B-Roll: Guadalcanal American Memorial, Bloody Ridge, Red Beach, by SSgt Courtney White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Memorial
    DOD
    Guadalcanal
    WWII
    Marines
    IMEF24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT