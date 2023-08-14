Video footage of the Guadalcanal American Memorial, Bloody Ridge and Red Beach in Honiara, Guadalcanal, Solomon Islands, August 2023. The Battle of Guadalcanal, also known as Operation Watchtower, was a seven-month campaign that marked the first Allied land offensive in the Pacific theater in World War II. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Courtney G. White)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2023 09:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894577
|VIRIN:
|230821-M-HG547-5001
|PIN:
|5001
|Filename:
|DOD_109841949
|Length:
|00:05:00
|Location:
|HONIARA, GUADALCANAL IS, SB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Guadalcanal B-Roll: Guadalcanal American Memorial, Bloody Ridge, Red Beach, by SSgt Courtney White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
