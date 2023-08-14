Guadalcanal B-Roll: Guadalcanal American Memorial, Bloody Ridge, Red Beach

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/894577" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Video footage of the Guadalcanal American Memorial, Bloody Ridge and Red Beach in Honiara, Guadalcanal, Solomon Islands, August 2023. The Battle of Guadalcanal, also known as Operation Watchtower, was a seven-month campaign that marked the first Allied land offensive in the Pacific theater in World War II. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Courtney G. White)