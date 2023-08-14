37 AS Astral Knight 23-6 participation b-roll

The 37th Airlift Squadron delivered approximately 90 U.S. Air Force Airmen from Aviano Air Base, Italy and Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, to Šiauliai Air Base, Lithuania, in support of Astral Knight 23 Part 6, Aug. 18 and 21, 2023. AK23-6 is a multinational live-fly field training exercise, aimed to demonstrate proactive and reactive Agile Combat Employment deployments, enhance command and control procedures, and improve logistics with Allies and Partners in the Arctic and Baltic regions. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2023 10:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894576
|VIRIN:
|230822-F-YM277-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109841948
|Length:
|00:04:13
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
