    37 AS Astral Knight 23-6 participation b-roll

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.21.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Megan Beatty 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The 37th Airlift Squadron delivered approximately 90 U.S. Air Force Airmen from Aviano Air Base, Italy and Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, to Šiauliai Air Base, Lithuania, in support of Astral Knight 23 Part 6, Aug. 18 and 21, 2023. AK23-6 is a multinational live-fly field training exercise, aimed to demonstrate proactive and reactive Agile Combat Employment deployments, enhance command and control procedures, and improve logistics with Allies and Partners in the Arctic and Baltic regions. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 10:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894576
    VIRIN: 230822-F-YM277-1001
    Filename: DOD_109841948
    Length: 00:04:13
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 37 AS Astral Knight 23-6 participation b-roll, by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    86 AW
    37 AS
    Agile Combat Employment
    AK23

