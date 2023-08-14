Brig Gen Brian Hartless, Director of Civil Engineers, addresses Firefighters in a video message shown to kick off the Fire & Emergency Services Senior Fire Officer Summit on August 21, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2023 09:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|894575
|VIRIN:
|230821-O-MC109-1463
|Filename:
|DOD_109841927
|Length:
|00:03:18
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, F&ES Senior Fire Officer Summit Welcome Message, by Mackenzie Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT