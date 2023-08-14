Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F&ES Senior Fire Officer Summit Welcome Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2023

    Video by Mackenzie Brooks 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    Brig Gen Brian Hartless, Director of Civil Engineers, addresses Firefighters in a video message shown to kick off the Fire & Emergency Services Senior Fire Officer Summit on August 21, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 09:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894575
    VIRIN: 230821-O-MC109-1463
    Filename: DOD_109841927
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F&ES Senior Fire Officer Summit Welcome Message, by Mackenzie Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    CE
    Fire and Emergency Services
    Air Force Civil Engineers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT