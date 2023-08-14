AZNG Medical Readiness Detachment Montana Health Fair

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



US Arizona Army National Guard soldiers from the Medical Readiness Detachment teamed together with other servicemembers from across the country and members of the community to aid the community on and around Fort Belknap Reservation. On August 14, 2023, service members held a health fair to assist in putting out information to the community on different health topics at Kills at Night Center in Hays, Montana.



