    AZNG Medical Readiness Detachment Montana Health Fair

    UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Video by Pfc. Micheala Cartrette 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    US Arizona Army National Guard soldiers from the Medical Readiness Detachment teamed together with other servicemembers from across the country and members of the community to aid the community on and around Fort Belknap Reservation. On August 14, 2023, service members held a health fair to assist in putting out information to the community on different health topics at Kills at Night Center in Hays, Montana. First interviewee is local Cindy Lamere, second interviewee is US Arizona National Guard Sergeant Jose Ruiz.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 11:21
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 894567
    VIRIN: 230814-A-YF092-8445
    Filename: DOD_109841813
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Medical
    Montana
    Arizona National Guard
    Arizona
    Army
    National Guard

