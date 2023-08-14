US Arizona Army National Guard soldiers from the Medical Readiness Detachment teamed together with other servicemembers from across the country and members of the community to aid the community on and around Fort Belknap Reservation. On August 14, 2023, service members held a health fair to assist in putting out information to the community on different health topics at Kills at Night Center in Hays, Montana. First interviewee is local Cindy Lamere, second interviewee is US Arizona National Guard Sergeant Jose Ruiz.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2023 11:21
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|894567
|VIRIN:
|230814-A-YF092-8445
|Filename:
|DOD_109841813
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AZNG Medical Readiness Detachment Montana Health Fair, by PFC Micheala Cartrette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
