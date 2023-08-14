U.S. Army V Corps, Georgia Defense Forces, Turkey and Multinational Division Southeast, along with allies and partners participate in the opening ceremony of Agile Spirit 2023 in Tbilisi, Georgia, Aug. 21, 2023. Exercise Agile Spirit is designed to support theater security cooperation and interoperability among NATO Allies and partners to improve joint and multinational readiness capabilities by exercising rapid mobility, and posture combat credible forces across the European theater to the country of Georgia to bolster their defense efforts and deter aggression in the Black Sea region while exercising the enduring U.S. State Partnership Program with Georgia Army National Guard. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Jon Cortez).
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2023 08:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894566
|VIRIN:
|210823-A-YA103-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109841785
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TBILISI, GE
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, B-Roll Agile Spirit 2023 Opening Ceremony, by SPC Jon Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
