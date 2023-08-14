Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMGR-152 and 11th Airborne Division execute static line jumps

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Rodriguez 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    A U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152 conducts aerial delivery of U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division during Exercise Evergreen 2023 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Anchorage, Alaska, Aug. 19, 2023. VMGR-152 conducted joint training with the U.S. Army and Air Force in Alaska to sustain the squadron’s high proficiencies in support of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 04:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894548
    VIRIN: 230818-M-GV479-1004
    Filename: DOD_109841473
    Length: 00:03:39
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMGR-152 and 11th Airborne Division execute static line jumps, by LCpl Samantha Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    paratroopers
    VMGR-152
    1st MAW
    aerial delivery
    MAG12
    Evergreen 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT