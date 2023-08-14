VMGR-152 and 11th Airborne Division execute static line jumps

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152 conducts aerial delivery of U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division during Exercise Evergreen 2023 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Anchorage, Alaska, Aug. 19, 2023. VMGR-152 conducted joint training with the U.S. Army and Air Force in Alaska to sustain the squadron’s high proficiencies in support of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Rodriguez)