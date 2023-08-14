VMGR-152 and 11th Airborne Division execute static line jumps

A U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152 conducts aerial delivery of U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division during Exercise Evergreen 2023 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Anchorage, Alaska, Aug. 19, 2023. VMGR-152 conducted joint training with the U.S. Army and Air Force in Alaska to sustain the squadron’s high proficiencies in support of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2023 04:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894548
|VIRIN:
|230818-M-GV479-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_109841473
|Length:
|00:03:39
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
