    SOCKOR Static Line and Freefall Jumps

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.17.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Chase Sullivan 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Personnel assigned to Special Operations Command Korea and Republic of Korea Special Warfare Command land after a combined jump on August 17, 2023, at a training site in the Republic of Korea. Personnel from various nations partook in the realistic training as a means to hone skills and relationships that enable special operations forces in times of need.

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 23:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894545
    VIRIN: 230817-F-AK971-1001
    Filename: DOD_109841400
    Length: 00:05:19
    Location: KR

    This work, SOCKOR Static Line and Freefall Jumps, by SrA Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UNC
    ROK
    USFK
    SOCKOR

