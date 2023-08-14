Personnel assigned to Special Operations Command Korea and Republic of Korea Special Warfare Command land after a combined jump on August 17, 2023, at a training site in the Republic of Korea. Personnel from various nations partook in the realistic training as a means to hone skills and relationships that enable special operations forces in times of need.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2023 23:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894545
|VIRIN:
|230817-F-AK971-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109841400
|Length:
|00:05:19
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SOCKOR Static Line and Freefall Jumps, by SrA Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
