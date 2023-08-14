U.S. Pennsylvania Army National Guard Soldier Receives Citizenship Through Service

In a remarkable display of dedication and commitment, U.S. Pennsylvania Army National Guard (PAANG) Soldier, Spc. Jennifer Acosta Tejada, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade (MEB), 28th Infinity Division, etched her name into American military history. Born in the Dominican Republic, Specialist Acosta's journey to become a U.S. citizen took a unique path through her service in the United States Army under the Naturalization Through Military Service program.
