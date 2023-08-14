U.S. Pennsylvania Army National Guard Soldier Receives Citizenship Through Service

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In a remarkable display of dedication and commitment, U.S. Pennsylvania Army National Guard (PAANG) Soldier, Spc. Jennifer Acosta Tejada, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade (MEB), 28th Infinity Division, etched her name into American military history. Born in the Dominican Republic, Specialist Acosta's journey to become a U.S. citizen took a unique path through her service in the United States Army under the Naturalization Through Military Service program.