    U.S. Pennsylvania Army National Guard Soldier Receives Citizenship Through Service

    UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Video by Sgt. Vail Forbeck 

    55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 28th Infantry Division

    In a remarkable display of dedication and commitment, U.S. Pennsylvania Army National Guard (PAANG) Soldier, Spc. Jennifer Acosta Tejada, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade (MEB), 28th Infinity Division, etched her name into American military history. Born in the Dominican Republic, Specialist Acosta's journey to become a U.S. citizen took a unique path through her service in the United States Army under the Naturalization Through Military Service program.

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 20:51
    Category: Interviews
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Pennsylvania Army National Guard Soldier Receives Citizenship Through Service, by SGT Vail Forbeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

